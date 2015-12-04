Coman has rare dribbling skills - Guardiola

Kingsley Coman has earned rich praise from Bayern Munich coach Pep Guardiola, who hailed the ease with which the youngster has settled into life with the Bundesliga champions.

Coman joined Bayern from Juventus on a two-year loan deal back in August, with an option to make the move permanent for an additional €21 million.

The Frenchman has turned in a series of impressive displays, helping Bayern to remain unbeaten at the top of the table ahead of Saturday's visit to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Guardiola said: "You always expect the best when you sign a new player, but you also have in the back of your mind that he might need some time.

"But it's madness how fast Kingsley has integrated at Bayern – and the same goes or Douglas Costa. Kingsley is still young, so we should not get carried away. He still has plenty of room for improvement, but it is clear that he has a lot of potential.

"He has rare dribbling skills that you do not see very often, but his final ball, giving assists, that is where he can still improve.

"But he is still very young [and] I have only ever worked with one player who could do it all at such a young age."

The 19-year-old has scored three goals in eight Bundesliga appearances so far, setting up two more.