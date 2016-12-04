Comeback win over Liverpool a special day for Bournemouth - Howe

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe described his side's remarkable 4-3 comeback win over Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday as a "special" day for the club.

Howe's men trailed 3-1 with 15 minutes to go, but Ryan Fraser and Steve Cook struck to get them back on level terms at the Vitality Stadium before Nathan Ake profited from a Loris Karius error to score an injury-time winner from close range.

Bournemouth's victory moved them into the top half of the Premier League table and Howe hailed the history that continues to be made by the club.

"It was a great game, obviously from our perspective because we won," Howe told Sky Sports. "Liverpool were excellent in the first half and we knew their quality.

"It took our substitutes to make an impact and liven us up. Ryan Fraser deserved that opportunity. It would have been easy for our players to give up and see out time, but our group knows not to give up.

"We scored at the right time - and the easy thing when you equalise is to sit back and defend that - but thankfully the lads kept going. In the second half we looked like scoring every time we attacked.

"For this club and everyone involved it's made for a very special day. These days are huge for us. We'd never been in the Premier League until last season so we're making history for the club."

Howe felt changes in Bournemouth's mentality and tactical approach were key to a memorable win over the Premier League title contenders.

"It was an incredible game," Howe said. "We had to dig deep, juggle things around and we came out a much better team.

"We changed things tactically and in personnel, but also the mentality. We had to change. We were a little passive, too far off, and if you give good players time they punish you.

"It shows we have still got that spirit from when we were promoted from the Championship. It was first-class when we were promoted and we didn't want to lose that."