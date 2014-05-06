Commons keen to see Hooper back at Celtic

Hooper left Celtic to join Norwich City in July last year, but has scored just eight times in all competitions since making the move to Carrow Road.

Norwich are two points adrift of safety going into the final weekend of the Premier League season and need to beat Arsenal on the final day and hope that Sunderland lose their final two games in order to avoid relegation.

Demotion to the Championship will likely see an exodus of players from Norwich, and Commons - winner of the PFA Scotland Player of the Year award - is keen to play alongside Hooper again.

"In an ideal world I would like to get Hoops back," Commons told The Daily Record.

"I had a very strong relationship with him on the park. He is one of the best players I have ever performed alongside.

"I don't think it is totally unrealistic that we could get him back one day. Obviously, Lionel Messi would be perfect but I would like us to bring back Hoops.

"It would be magic to have him in our side again. Look at the amount of goals he scored. In addition, his movement and link-up play were second to none. He's a top player and that's why he went to the Premier League.

"I've been lucky enough to play with a lot of superb players and Hoops is up there with the best. It would be great if he returned."