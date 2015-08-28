CONCACAF Champions League Review: Comunicaciones, Motagua off the mark

Comunicaciones and Motagua both registered their first wins of the 2015-16 CONCACAF Champions League on Thursday.

A first-half header from Wilson Lalin was enough for Comunicaciones to overcome Central, while Motagua left it late to defeat Walter Ferreti 2-0.

In Guatemala, Comunicaciones hit the front in the 11th minute thanks to Lalin's powerful header from a free-kick, while the Trinidad and Tobago-based visitors finished with 10 players after Jamal Jack's 84th-minute red card.

The win saw the Guatemalan league champions move into second in Group D with three points, still behind LA Galaxy (6), while Central (0) slumped to last in the standings.

Further east in Honduras, Felix Crisanto and Eddie Hernandez scored in the final half-hour to secure victory for Motagua.

The home side opened the scoring in the 68th minute when Crisanto played a one-two with Erick Andino before slotting his shot from a tight angle, while Hernandez doubled Motagua's lead with 15 minutes remaining - volleying Lucas Gomez's centring header into the net from six yards.

Motagua (3 points) leapfrogged Walter Ferreti (0) into second, with America (6) still out in front in Group E.