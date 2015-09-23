CONCACAF Champions League Review: DC fight back to stay unbeaten

DC United pulled off an incredible comeback away to Montego Bay United to maintain their unbeaten run in the CONCACAF Champions League.

Montego Bay led by three goals when Dino Williams converted from the spot four minutes into the second half but DC stormed back to draw 3-3 with strikes from Jairo Arrieta, Kofi Opare and Michael Farfan, with the last coming in the 93rd minute.

The draw in Jamaica took DC to 10 points from four matches in Group H, with the MLS capital club leading Arabe Unido (3) and Montego Bay (1), although the latter two sides have a game in hand.

In Belize, Hankook Verdes came from behind to defeat San Francisco of Panama 2-1 thanks to a double from Deon McCaulay.

The win was Hankook's (4 points) first in Group C and took them just above San Francisco (3), with both clubs having played three games, while leaders Queretaro (7) have played four.

Santos Laguna edged out W Connection 1-0 on the road following Andres Renteria's second-minute strike to move level on points with Group A leaders Deportivo Saprissa.