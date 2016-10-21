CONCACAF Champions League Review: Pumas, Dallas reach QFs

An 8-1 rout of W Connection ensured Pumas UNAM progressed to the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-finals.

Needing a win or draw to advance to the last eight, Mexican outfit Pumas produced a relentless display as they heaped misery on their opponents in the Group A clash on Thursday.

There were braces for Eduardo Herrera, Jesus Gallardo and Fidel Martinez as Pumas - who led 3-0 at half-time and saw the former miss a penalty in the 65th minute - finished two points clear of Honduras Progreso after four games.

W Connection ended the group stage with just one point.

FC Dallas also booked their spot in the quarter-finals after rallying to beat 10-man Suchitepequez 5-2.

Dallas were up against it early, falling 2-0 behind in the Group H fixture at Estadio Nacional Mateo Flores in Guatemala.

But Dallas showed why they are top of the MLS Western Conference and on track to clinch the Supporters' Shield with five unanswered goals away from home.

After Tesho Akindele turned the ball into his own net and Wilson Morales doubled Suchitepequez's lead in the 22nd minute, Dallas sparked into life with a pair of goals via Carlos Gruezo and Matt Hedges before the break.

Atiba Harris put Dallas ahead six minutes into the second half, albeit fortuitously, and it was one-way traffic from that point after Rene Maltes was sent off for a two-footed challenge just past the hour-mark.

Dallas made the most of their numerical advantage, following Miguel Gonzalez's 87th-minute own goal and Carlos Lizarazo's thunderous effort three minutes later.

The result ensured Dallas finished top of the group with eight points from four matches, three clear of Suchitepequez.