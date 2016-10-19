Trending

CONCACAF Champions League Review: Tigres UANL through

A comfortable win saw Tigres UANL reach the last eight of the CONCACAF Champions League.

Tigres UANL booked their spot in the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over Herediano.

Goals from Hugo Ayala, Luis Quinones and Andy Delort helped Tigres to their victory, sealing top spot in Group G.

The result saw last season's runners-up to nine points, clear of Herediano (four) and Plaza Amador (four).

Ayala scrambled in the opener in the 27th minute following a set-piece, and the hosts doubled their lead when Quinones found the bottom corner from 20 yards soon after.

Victory was sealed when Delort put away an Ismael Sosa cross in the 66th minute.

In Group D, Arabe Unido were already guaranteed progression and claimed a 2-0 win over Don Bosco thanks to a Jose Gonzalez brace.

Oscar Guerrero scored a hat-trick for Alianza, who beat Antigua GFC 3-1 but finished second in Group F.