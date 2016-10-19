CONCACAF Champions League Review: Tigres UANL through

Tigres UANL booked their spot in the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-finals with a 3-0 win over Herediano.

Goals from Hugo Ayala, Luis Quinones and Andy Delort helped Tigres to their victory, sealing top spot in Group G.

The result saw last season's runners-up to nine points, clear of Herediano (four) and Plaza Amador (four).

Ayala scrambled in the opener in the 27th minute following a set-piece, and the hosts doubled their lead when Quinones found the bottom corner from 20 yards soon after.

GOAL Tigres, Luis QUIÑONES No. 22 | October 19, 2016

Victory was sealed when Delort put away an Ismael Sosa cross in the 66th minute.

In Group D, Arabe Unido were already guaranteed progression and claimed a 2-0 win over Don Bosco thanks to a Jose Gonzalez brace.

Oscar Guerrero scored a hat-trick for Alianza, who beat Antigua GFC 3-1 but finished second in Group F.