CONCACAF Champions League Wrap: Cruz Azul steal points late on

Mexican side Cruz Azul had a 2-1 away win at Haiti club Valencia to maintain top spot in Group 3 with two wins from as many matches.

Jeronimo Amione opened the scoring after a quarter of an hour, only for the Haitian hosts to go level with less than 20 minutes to play via Andre Amy.

However, Jesus Lara had the final say on the contest in Port-au-Prince, netting an 85th-minute winner to preserve Cruz Azul's dominance in the group.

In more good news for Mexican clubs, Tijuana posted a 1-0 win over El Salvador outfit Firpo at the Estadio Caliente.

The match was on track for a scoreless stalemate until Fidel Martinez popped up in the 81st minute to win the game for the hosts in Tijuana.

Tijuana top Group 7 on seven points through three games, although they have played more games than their group rivals.

Guatemalan side Heredia picked up a 1-0 win at home to MLS club San Jose Earthquakes at the Estadio Cementos Progreso.

Enrique Miranda scored the winner for Heredia in the 68th minute, which leaves the club at the top of Group 5 through two matches. The Earthquakes are point-less through as many games, making qualification to the knockout stages a tricky process from now on.