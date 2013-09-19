CONCACAF Champions League Wrap: Toluca trounce Caledonia

Raul Nava Lopez scored twice for Toluca as the Mexican club thrashed their Trinidadian hosts to move six points clear of Comunicaciones in Group 6.

Edy Brambila also got on the scoresheet for Toluca and set up Lopez's first strike, while Antonio Naelson scored the fifth goal for the visitors and Caledonia defender Nuru Muhammad notched an own goal.

Toluca opened the scoring in the 18th minute on Wednesday when Brambila cut the ball back for Lopez to tap into the net and the visitors were 2-0 up inside half an hour after Muhammad headed past his own goalkeeper.

Brambila scored Toluca's third goal in the 41st minute when Caledonia goalkeeper Shemel Louision parried a shot into the midfielder's path.

The home side hit back six minutes into the second half through Kithson Bain's strike but any thoughts of a comeback from Caledonia were dashed after Nava made the most of another Louision mistake to score in the 66th minute.

Naelson's shot from the edge of the area six minutes later wrapped up Toluca's four-goal victory.

The win took Toluca to nine points from three games, while second-placed Comunicaciones of Guatemala have only played two matches for their three points.

In other results, Laurent Courtois scored after just six minutes to give Los Angeles Galaxy a 1-0 win over Isidro Metapan of El Salvador, which took the Major League Soccer club to the top of Group 8, while Costa Rica's Herediano defeated Valencia of Haiti 4-2.