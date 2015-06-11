CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Review: St Lucia, Barbados build two-goal leads

Antigua and Barbuda were stunned by St Lucia in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying on Wednesday, while Patrick Kluivert's Curacao were held.

The third-highest ranked country involved in the second round of qualifying for Russia 2018, Antigua and Barbuda suffered a setback as they lost the first leg of their tie 3-1 to St Lucia in North Sound.

The hosts at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium got off to the perfect start when Tevaughn Harriette struck in the 21st minute, but it was all downhill thereafter.

St Lucia equalised five minutes later through Tremain Paul and they led just past the hour-mark when David Henry was on target.

Substitute Troy Greenidge added a third in injury time to give St Lucia a healthy buffer ahead of the second leg at the same venue on Sunday.

Antigua and Barbuda, ranked 104th in the FIFA standings, are among the best of the 20 teams involved in the second round, ranked lower than only El Salvador (89th) and Guatemala (93rd).

Former Netherlands assistant Kluivert could not inspire Curacao to victory in Willemstad, as they were held 0-0 by Cuba.

Forward Gianluca Maria was sent off late for Curacao, ruling him out of Sunday's return leg in Havana.

Barbados are on track to progress after a 2-0 win over Aruba.

Mario Harte and Emmerson Boyce scored for Barbados in Oranjestad, although they finished with 10 men after Akeene Brown was dismissed.

Brown will miss the second leg at the Usain Bolt Sports Complex in Barbados on Sunday.