CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying Review: USA relieve pressure, Mexico stay perfect

The United States scored an important win on home soil as they trounced Guatemala 4-0 during Tuesday's CONCACAF World Cup qualifying action.

USA found themselves under pressure ahead of Guatemala's visit after they lost to the same opponent 2-0 last week.

That result had Jurgen Klinsmann under pressure after his side dropped outside of the top two in Group C.

But a four-goal win in Columbus, courtesy of goals from Clint Dempsey, Geoff Cameron, Graham Zusi and Jozy Altidore, put USA back in control of their World Cup fate.

They still trail Trinidad and Tobago in the group, after they beat St. Vincent and the Grenadines 6-0.

It took 36 minutes for the home side to break the deadlock, and they went into half-time just 1-0 up courtesy of Sheldon Bateau's strike, but the goals came freely in the second.

Joevin Jones, Kenwyne Jones, Kevin Molino and a three-minute Trevin Caesar brace sealed the rout as the Caribbean side look to book their first trip to a World Cup since their one and only qualifying success for Germany 2006.

In Group A, Mexico kept their 100 per cent record intact with a 2-0 win against Canada.

An Andres Guardado penalty and Jesus Corona's strike on the stroke of half-time secured a fourth victory from four matches for the home team, sealing their progression to the fifth and final round of qualifying.

Canada are level on four points with Honduras, who defeated El Salvador 2-0.

Boniek Garcia's 54th-minute strike and Romell Quioto's injury-time effort keeps the door ajar for Honduras, with the three-time finalists hopeful of making a third-straight appearance at the finals.

Costa Rica remain in control of Group B after their 3-0 win over Jamaica, courtesy of goals from Celso Borges, Bryan Ruiz and Johan Venegas.

They are trailed by Panama, who have a three-point lead over third-placed Jamaica with two games to play, following their 1-0 win over Haiti.