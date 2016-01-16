Concern for Barcelona as Mathieu suffers calf injury

Barcelona have been dealt a blow following the news that defender Jeremy Mathieu has picked up a calf injury.

The 32-year-old has damaged a muscle in his right leg and has been ruled out of Sunday's Liga clash with Athletic Bilbao at Camp Nou, the club have confirmed.

"The development of the injury will determine his availability for the coming matches," a Barca statement added.

Mathieu's injury comes at the beginning of a run of five matches in just 13 days for Luis Enrique's side.

Following Sunday's game, they travel to take on Athletic once again in the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final tie on Wednesday before a trip to Malaga just three days later.

Barca then face Athletic in the second leg prior to a pivotal clash at Camp Nou on January 30 against title rivals and current Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.