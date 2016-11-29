CONMEBOL suspends all activities following Chapecoense crash

CONMEBOL has decided to suspend all its activities following the plane crash involving Brazilian side Chapecoense ahead of their Copa Sudamericana final first leg against Atletico Nacional.

The plane, carrying 72 passengers and nine crew, crashed on its way to Medellin from Santa Cruz de la Sierra, Bolivia.

"The South American Football Confederation confirms that it has been notified by Colombian authorities that the plane on which the Atletico Chapecoense of Brazil delegation suffered an accident on its arrival to Colombia," an official statement reads.

"We are in contact with the authorities and we are awaiting for official updates.

"The CONMEBOL family enormously laments what has happened.

"All activities of the confederation will remain suspended until further notice.

"President Alejandro Dominguez is currently in transit to Medellin."

A press release sent out by the Jose Maria Cordova airport said authorities were working to rescue the survivors.

Chapecoense, meanwhile, have released a statement on their official Facebook page as they await further news and updates.

"Given the conflicting reports emerging from different journalistic sources concerning the crash of the plane carrying the Chapecoense players, the Chapecoense football association through it vice-president, Ivan Tozzo, is refraining from comment and awaiting official announcements from the Colombian air authorities," the statement reads.

"May God be with our athletes, leaders, journalists and the other guests who are with the delegation."