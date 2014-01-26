Conte praises versatile Tevez in Lazio draw

The Serie A leaders were reduced to 10 men midway through the first half as goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was dismissed for a foul on Miroslav Klose, enabling Antonio Candreva to give Lazio the lead from the penalty spot.

Juve fought back, though, and secured a point on the hour mark through Fernando Llorente's looping header, which marked the Spain striker's 11th goal of the season.

And Conte was pleased with the role Tevez - who moved to the left in order to aid Juve's cause following Buffon's red card - played in the Italian champions' fightback.

"With the dismissal (of Buffon) Carlos Tevez was temporarily used in a wide left position, but returned to the front in the closing stages," Conte told Sky Sport Italia.

"This squad has players who can take different roles, but generally not ones who sit in front of the defence.

"(Claudio) Marchisio, (Arturo) Vidal, (Paul) Pogba and also (Andrea) Pirlo are more suited to a three-man midfield.

"Tevez did well in the second half to go left when needed to stem Lazio’s attacks, then I moved him back next to Llorente for a 3-4-2."