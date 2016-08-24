Conte: Terry return between him and Allardyce

Antonio Conte says any talk of a potential England return for John Terry should be between the defender and Sam Allardyce only.

Terry's last international appearance came in September 2012 and he quit England duty later that month, before a Football Association (FA) hearing into allegations the 35-year-old racially abused Anton Ferdinand during Chelsea's defeat to QPR in October 2011.

The FA found Terry guilty and handed down a £22,000 fine and a four-match ban despite Westminster Magistrates' Court clearing him of the same accusation that July.

Earlier this week, new England boss Allardyce suggested that he would speak with Terry regarding a potential return for the centre-half - with proven players at that position thin on the ground in recent years.

But Conte, who arrived at Stamford Bridge after leading Italy at Euro 2016, says he will not interfere in any discussions between his player and Allardyce.

"I'm a former international team coach so I know this situation and prefer it to be solved between Sam Allardyce and John Terry. That's the right way," he said.

"John Terry has a great attitude during training and is working very hard. I'm very happy with his commitment.

"But for the international team, it is very important for it to be solved between Sam Allardyce and John Terry."