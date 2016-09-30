Conte wants failures to motivate Chelsea

Antonio Conte has once again cautioned his Chelsea players not to forget the ignominy of a 10th-place finish last season.

Conte oversaw three consecutive Premier League wins at the start of his tenure but a 2-2 draw at Swansea City, followed by back-to-back defeats against Liverpool and Arsenal leave the 2014-15 champions playing catch-up once more when they travel to Hull City on Saturday.

The former Juventus and Italy head coach warned his players they could finish in mid-table again unless they correct the errors from last weekend's sorry 3-0 collapse at Emirates Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the Hull match, he insisted past failings should spur his squad on.

"It is never good when you lose two games, although it was against two great teams," he said.

"I think also that in these two games we saw a lot of important things that we must work very hard on to recover our game.

"It's important, I repeat, don't forget the past. The past is there, is very clear.

"We finished in 10th place last season. When you finish in 10th place it means you have problems.

"Now with great work and hard work we are trying to solve this situation. We need the players and the club together.

"In this situation it is important to understand also that we cannot change the situation in two months, three months, four months. We must work hard together and we are doing this.

"In this moment it is the most important thing – not to win or lose, only to realise that only through hard work and great work we can fill the gap that now we have."

Conte added: "We faced two teams, very strong and for me these two teams are now at the top. I think that we have a lot to improve.

"I think this is the great difference and the great hope for myself."