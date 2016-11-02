Conte welcomes hands on and 'demanding' Abramovich

Antonio Conte has no objection to "demanding" owner Roman Abramovich taking a hands-on approach with his training methods at Chelsea.

Conte left his position as Italy coach to become Jose Mourinho's permanent successor at Stamford Bridge in July.

The Italian has adjusted well to life in the Premier League with Chelsea just one point off the top of the table in fourth having won seven of their 10 matches.

Conte revealed that wealthy owner Abramovich travelled on Chelsea's pre-season tour of Austria and is also a regular at the club's Cobham training ground, but the former Juventus coach welcomes the Russian's attendance.

Speaking to Sky Italia, he said: "He's a very demanding employer but a great football enthusiast.

"Mr Abramovich is an employer and owner who has great passion for football. He wants to know and understand your ideas.

"He went to Austria to follow our training sessions. He comes to Cobham to spend time with us and watch the videos I show to my players, because he really wants to understand.

"I think this is wonderful."

Chelsea next host Everton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday looking for a fifth consecutive league win.