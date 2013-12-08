Copa del Rey Wrap: Ten man Osasuna fight back

With Osasuna just one place below Malaga in La Liga, a close encounter was expected at Estadio La Rosaleda for the first leg of the fourth-round clash.

Yet Malaga initially assumed complete control, taking a two-goal lead into the break thanks to strikes from defenders Sergio Sanchez and Antunes, before Juanmi made it 3-0 two minutes into the second half.

Javi Gracia's men launched a stunning comeback on the back of Roberto Torres' 57th-minute strike.

Manuel pulled another back and Emiliano Armenteros made light of Raoul Loe's sending off by equalising in the 78th minute.

Malaga's Ignacio Camacho was also dismissed in a fiery end to the eventful encounter.

There were four other first-leg ties played on Sunday, with Espanyol also coming from behind in a 2-2 draw at Real Jaen.

David Lopez gave Espanyol the lead on the stroke of half-time, but a Sidnei own goal and a Jozabed Sanchez strike looked to have given the second-tier side victory.

Uruguayan Christian Stuani had other ideas, equalising with two minutes left.

Odion Ighalo scored a double as Granada beat Alcorcon 2-0, while 10-man Almeria won 3-1 at Las Palmas and Valencia, who had Jonas sent off, drew 0-0 at Gimnastic Tarragona.

All second-leg clashes will be played in the week commencing December 16.