Copa do Brasil: Nacional AM 0 Vasco da Gama 2
Vasco da Gama are on the verge of progression to the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil after a comfortable 2-0 win over Nacional AM.
Dorival Junior's Vasco da Gama did not have it all their own way in their Round of 16 clash against the Serie D club, with only late goals in each half ensuring victory at the Estadio Roberto Simonsen.
Defender Cris got the opener for Vasco a minute before the break to send the visitors to the rooms in front, after wonderful lead-up play by Carlos Tenorio.
The Ecuadorian striker then completed the scoring when he added a penalty in second half stoppage to confirm the result.
The two sides meet again in nine days time in Rio de Janiero for a spot in the last eight.
