Copa do Brasil Wrap: Goias eliminated

Serie A outfit Goias were favourites heading to the Estadio Jose Americo de Almeida Filho after a 0-0 home draw, but they were beaten 2-0 by the hosts.

Carlos Frontini was on the scoresheet twice in the first half – in the sixth and 32nd minutes – to lead the Serie C team to victory.

Bruno Cesar's second-half brace led Palmeiras to a 2-0 win over Vilhena, completing a 3-0 aggregate victory.

Top-flight outfit Santos were unable to find a goal in their first leg at Mixto's Arena Pantanal as their clash finished 0-0.

Serie B outfit progressed with a 4-2 aggregate win against Desportiva ES after cruising to a 4-1 victory in the second leg.

America Mineiro beat Santos AP 3-0, Avai crushed Naviraiense 4-1 and ASA were convincing 4-0 winners at Paragominas.

Vasco da Gama drew their first leg at Resende 0-0.

Santa Rita were held to a 0-0 draw at home to Guarani in their first leg, while America RN overcame Boavista 2-1.

Reginaldo Junior's 11th-minute goal saw Potiguar Mossoro to a surprise 1-0 win at home to Portuguesa.

Lajeadense and Bragantino played out a 0-0 draw and Maranhao and Paysandu were unable to be separated in a 2-2 draw.

Luiz Eduardo's brace guided Caldense to a 2-0 victory over Duque de Caxias, while Barbalha and Cuiaba drew 0-0.

Figueirense were held to a 0-0 draw at Placido de Castro.