Copa do Brasil Wrap: Palmerias advance
Palmeiras secured a berth in the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil on Wednesday, while Corinthians suffered a scare at Bahia.
Pablo Mouche struck the winner for Palmeiras in Sao Paulo, finishing from the edge of the area with 15 minutes remaining to give the home side a 1-0 win over Avai, ensuring they advanced 3-0 on aggregate.
After an open start to the match, Palmeiras gradually gained control of the contest.
The hosts' best chance of the first half went the way of Leandro but the 21-year-old striker blazed a volley over the bar in the 29th minute after being left unmarked at the back post.
Ricardo Gareca's home side opened up their second-tier opposition on a number of occasions in the second half with Leandro and Felipe Menezes failing to convert one-on-one opportunities.
But in the 75th minute, Mouche cracked a half-volley inside the far post to give Palmeiras victory, after Avai had failed to clear a long throw into their penalty area.
In Bahia, Corinthians lost 1-0 but progressed 3-1 on aggregate.
An own goal from Guilherme Andrade in the 33rd minute gave Bahia some hope of overturning their three-goal deficit from the first leg in Sao Paulo.
But the club sitting second from bottom in the Brazilian Serie A was unable to score again after half-time, as Corinthians - fourth in the top tier - advanced.
In first leg results, a double from Cicero saw Fluminense win 3-0 at America RN, while Santa Rita prevailed 3-2 at home against Santa Cruz.
