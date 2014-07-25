Copa do Brasil Wrap: Trio poised to progress

Three-time champions Corinthians eased past Bahia 3-0 in the opening leg of the third-round fixture on Wednesday.

Second-tier club Vasco da Gama and Palmeiras were both 2-0 winners away from home, accounting for Ponte Preta and Avai respectively.

Corinthians - second in the Brazilian Serie A table behind leaders Cruzeiro - had no trouble against Bahia at the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo.

Midfielder Elias got the ball rolling in the 18th minute, making a run into the box before delicately placing his effort beyond Bahia goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba with the outside of his boot.

Paraguayan striker Angel Romero doubled the home side's advantage 15 minutes later with a low header after finding himself in space between two defenders.

Second-half substitute Renato Augusto capped the result with a 90th-minute penalty, sending the keeper the wrong way after the referee pointed to the spot following a handball inside the area.

At the Estadio Moises Lucarelli, two goals in the space of six minutes in the second half from Diego Renan and Thalles helped Vasco da Gama to a 2-0 triumph against fellow Serie B side Ponte Preta.

After a scoreless opening half, Renan broke the deadlock in the 56th minute before Thalles put the result beyond doubt six minutes later.

Serie A outfit Palmeiras also enjoyed success at Avai, with Felipe Menezes' quick-fire brace inspiring the visitors' to a 2-0 victory on the road.

In the only other third-round match midweek, ABC downed Novo Hamburgo 1-0.

Meanwhile, Figueirense failed to make it past the second round after losing 4-3 on penalties to second-tier team Bragantino on Tuesday.

Scores were level 3-3 on aggregate after Figueirense won 2-1 on the night but they were bundled out following a shoot-out at the Estadio Orlando Scarpelli.

Joining Bragantino in the third round are Ceara, Santa Cruz and Paysandu.

Ceara, who play in Serie B, upstaged top-flight opponents Chapecoense 3-2 on aggregate.

Santa Cruz were also 3-2 winners over two legs against 2013 Serie D champions Botafogo PB.

As for Paysandu, relegated to the third-tier last season, they progressed on away goals after their tie with Sport Recife finished 4-4 on aggregate.