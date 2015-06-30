Copa final a dream come true for Sampaoli

Chile coach Jorge Sampaoli has hailed the performance of his players after "achieving the dream" of reaching the Copa America final on home soil.

An Eduardo Vargas double ensured Chile beat Peru 2-1 in Santiago to book their spot in Saturday's final against either Argentina or Paraguay.

"We have achieved something great as a group of players, achieving the dream of playing the final of a tournament that is being played here in Chile," Sampaoli said.

"For the people and for us this was a dream we wanted to fulfil and it happened.

"Now we must be well prepared for what is coming, which we know will be an even tougher match than today."

Napoli forward Vargas came in for specific praise from his coach following his match-winning brace.

He added: "I was pleased with Eduardo Vargas, it's rewarding that every time he plays for us, he controls the game, he always gives us a great performance like he has in this match and his performance gave us the victory in a very close match, against a hard rival."

Saturday will be Chile's sixth Copa final - and their first since 1987 - but they have yet to get their hands on the trophy.