Copa Libertadores: Mineiro begin defence

Jo's seven goals last campaign led Mineiro to their maiden title, but their form in the league has been questionable early in the season.



Paulo Autuori's men have won just one of their opening four games, and Jo has netted twice already in good signs.



They have been drawn in Group 4 alongside Paraguay's Nacional Asuncion, Venezuela's Zamora and Colombia's Santa Fe.



A trip to an in-form Zamora shapes as being tricky, with the Venezuelans in good form domestically.



Juan Falcon (eight goals), Pedro Ramirez (six), Ricardo Clarke and John Murillo (both five) have been scoring regularly.



Nacional Asuncion visit Santa Fe, also on Tuesday, in the other Group 4 game.



In Group 8, Santos Laguna host Arsenal with both teams looking to find some form early in the competition.



Oribe Peralta shapes as being the main danger to Arsenal with the Mexican striker a regular goalscorer in Liga MX.



His side sit seventh in the league after an indifferent start which has seen them suffer just one loss, but draw four times.



Penarol are set to travel to Deportivo Anzoategui for their opener.



Elsewhere on the opening match day of the group stages, Botafogo welcome San Lorenzo in Group 2.



Alongside them in the group are Union Espanola and Independiente del Valle, who do battle in Ecuador on February 18.



Atletico Paranaense start their campaign with a clash against The Strongest, while Universitario face Velez Sarsfield also in Group 1.



Group 3 sees Cerro Porteno take on Deportivo Cali and Lanus host O'Higgins.



Carioca 1 leaders Flamengo travel to Leon and Peru Primera Division frontrunners Real Garcilaso host Cruzeiro.



Out-of-form Defensor Sporting will be looking to end a seven-game winless run when they travel to Universidad Chile.



Elsewhere, Nacional do battle with Gremio, Emelec host Bolivar and Atletico Nacional take on Newell's Old Boys.