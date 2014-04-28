Copa Libertadores: Mineiro eye comeback win

The Brazilian giants suffered a 1-0 loss at Atletico Nacional in the first leg of their round-of-16 tie, and they will welcome a return to their Estadio Governador Magalhaes Pinto home.

A three-match winless run in all competitions led to the sacking of coach Paulo Autuori, who was dismissed just hours after the loss in Colombia.

Levir Culpi signed a contract until the end of the year for his fourth stint at the club, but his latest spell started with a 2-1 loss at Gremio in Brazil's Serie A.

It marks a tricky period for Mineiro, who have the likes of Ronaldinho, Jo and Nicolas Otamendi starting regularly.

With the away-goals rule in place, the visiting Atletico Nacional know just one goal will make it tough for Mineiro.

Sherman Cardenas struck a stunning late winner in the first leg, and the Colombia Primera A's top side have enjoyed a good campaign.

Most ties are generally even heading into the second leg, although Bolivia's The Strongest go into their trip to Uruguay to face Defensor Sporting with a 2-0 lead.

That two-goal advantage is the biggest of the remaining ties.

Brazil's Gremio must come from behind if they are to progress, hosting San Lorenzo after the Argentine outfit claimed a 1-0 first-leg win.

Argentina's Velez Sarsfield welcome Paraguayans Nacional Asuncion to the Estadio Jose Amalfitani, with the Paraguayans having won the first leg 1-0.

Cerro Porteno, of Paraguay, are well-placed to advance as they host Cruzeiro having played out a 1-1 draw in Brazil.

Chilean outfit Union Espanola host Arsenal after the first leg between the sides finished goalless.