Copa Libertadores Review: Boca into last 16 after Junior loss
A 5-0 win over Alianza Lima helped Boca Juniors secure their spot in the Copa Libertadores knockout stage.
Boca Juniors moved into the Copa Libertadores last 16 thanks to a huge win and Miguel Borja's heroics for Palmeiras on Wednesday.
Third in Group 8 heading into the sixth and final match, Boca recorded a resounding 5-0 win over Alianza Lima.
But the Argentine giants still needed Palmeiras – already guaranteed top spot – to avoid defeat against Junior and the Brazilian outfit won 3-1, thanks to a Borja hat-trick.
In Buenos Aires, Boca delivered a spectacular first half, taking a 4-0 lead into the break.
Cristian Pavon – who finished with four assists – teed up Edwin Cardona for a 12th-minute opener.
Frank Fabra doubled the lead before Ramon Abila scored a brace, following a brilliant chipped finish with a tap in.
Carlos Tevez got on the scoresheet 10 minutes into the second half, finishing clinically after receiving a pass from Pavon.
¡GANÓ ! May 17, 2018
In Sao Paulo, Palmeiras needed until the second half to get on top against Junior.
After Colombia international Borja opened the scoring, Jarlan Barrera missed a penalty in a huge setback for the visitors.
They were punished by Borja's second before Teofilo Gutierrez managed to tap in for Junior.
However, Borja's close-range finish sealed Palmeiras' win, helping Boca through to the knockout stage.
In Group 4, Flamengo booked their spot in the last 16 with a game remaining thanks to a 2-0 win at home to Emelec.
FIM DE JOGO! Com dois merengaços de Everton , vencemos o Emelec e estamos classificados para a sequência da Conmebol Libertadores.Vem pro Nação: May 17, 2018
