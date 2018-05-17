Copa Libertadores Review: Boca into last 16 after Junior loss

Boca Juniors moved into the Copa Libertadores last 16 thanks to a huge win and Miguel Borja's heroics for Palmeiras on Wednesday.

Third in Group 8 heading into the sixth and final match, Boca recorded a resounding 5-0 win over Alianza Lima.

But the Argentine giants still needed Palmeiras – already guaranteed top spot – to avoid defeat against Junior and the Brazilian outfit won 3-1, thanks to a Borja hat-trick.

In Buenos Aires, Boca delivered a spectacular first half, taking a 4-0 lead into the break.

Cristian Pavon – who finished with four assists – teed up Edwin Cardona for a 12th-minute opener.

Frank Fabra doubled the lead before Ramon Abila scored a brace, following a brilliant chipped finish with a tap in.

Carlos Tevez got on the scoresheet 10 minutes into the second half, finishing clinically after receiving a pass from Pavon.

In Sao Paulo, Palmeiras needed until the second half to get on top against Junior.

After Colombia international Borja opened the scoring, Jarlan Barrera missed a penalty in a huge setback for the visitors.

They were punished by Borja's second before Teofilo Gutierrez managed to tap in for Junior.

However, Borja's close-range finish sealed Palmeiras' win, helping Boca through to the knockout stage.

In Group 4, Flamengo booked their spot in the last 16 with a game remaining thanks to a 2-0 win at home to Emelec.