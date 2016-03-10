Copa Libertadores Review: Nine-man Nacional down Palmeiras

Nacional secured their first win of the Copa Libertadores group stage with a 2-1 triumph at Palmeiras on Wednesday, despite having two players sent off.

Nicolas Lopez gave Uruguayan visitors Nacional a 38th-minute lead after collecting the ball in the box and rounding goalkeeper Fernando Prass.

Palmeiras dominated most of the opening half but Nacional managed to punish them on the counter attack just three minutes later, when Leandro Barcia slotted past Brass in a one-on-one situation.

The Brazilians were given a lifeline when Jorge Fucile was shown a second yellow just before the break, with Gabriel Jesus pulling one back on the stroke of half-time.

However, Nacional managed to hold on despite another red card late in the game, this time to Leonardo Gamalho, and moved top of Group 2 with five points.

Palmeiras are a point adrift, alongside Rosaria Central, who routed River Plate Montevideo 4-1.

Cerro Porteno climbed to the summit of Group 8 after sealing a 3-2 home win over nine-man Corinthians.

Andre gave Corinthians a first-half lead before the game was turned on its head just minutes into the second half.

Guillermo Beltran equalised for the Paraguayans before goalscorer Andre was given his marching orders for a second bookable offence in the 52nd minute.

A goal to Sergio Diaz and a second for Beltran following Rodriguinho's red card extended Porteno's lead, and even despite Giovanni Augusto converting from the penalty spot late on, the home team held on to remain unbeaten after three games.

Also in Group 8, 10-man Santa Fe downed Cobresal 2-1.

Group 6 leaders Gremio played out a 1-1 draw at home to San Lorenzo, while Deportivo Tachira stunned Pumas UNAM 2-0 in Group 7.