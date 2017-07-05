Copa Libertadores Review: River Plate, Gremio draw first blood in last 16
2015 champions River Plate triumphed 2-0 at Paraguayan hosts Guarani in the first knockout round of the Copa Libertadores.
River Plate and Gremio claimed first-leg wins against Guarani and Godoy Cruz respectively in the last-16 of the Copa Libertadores.
On Tuesday, 2015 champions River triumphed 2-0 at Paraguayan hosts Guarani in the first knockout round of South America's premier club competition.
River – Group 3 winners – were too good in Asuncion as Ignacio Scocco and Marcelo Larrondo gave the Argentine giants a commanding lead.
Scocco made the breakthrough eight minutes before half-time when his free-kick took a wicked deflection and rolled beyond Guarani goalkeeper Alfredo Aguilar.
River sealed the win with two minutes of regulation time remaining after Larrondo glanced a close-range header past Aguilar for Marcelo Gallardo's men.
Gremio will take a one-goal cushion back to Brazil after edging Godoy Cruz 1-0 in Mendoza.
Renato Portaluppi's Gremio advanced to the knockout round as Group 8 winners, while Argentine hosts Godoy Cruz finished runners-up to Atletico Mineiro in Group 6.
And two-time competition winners Gremio came out on top in the first leg thanks to the fastest away goal in the Libertadores play-offs.
Ramiro opened the scoring after only 44 seconds, tucking the ball underneath Godoy Cruz keeper Rodrigo Rey at Estadio Malvinas Argentinas.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.