Copa Libertadores Review: Sao Paulo, Racing qualify for group stages

Sao Paulo won through to the group stages of the Copa Libertadores thanks to a 1-0 home victory over Cesar Vallejo on Wednesday.

A 1-1 draw away to the Peruvian club in the first leg meant a win or a scoreless draw was enough for Sao Paulo to get past the qualifying stages.

And it was the Brazilian outfit who did most of the attacking throughout the contest, with Rogerio's goal two minutes from time sealing the tie 2-1 on aggregate.

Sao Paulo will now contest Group 1 of South America's most prestigious club tournament, alongside River Plate, The Strongest and Trujillanos.

Meanwhile, a 1-0 home win against Puebla saw Argentina's Racing Club advance to the group stages.

Gustavo Bou's 75th-minute strike was all that separated the teams on Wednesday, after last week's 2-2 draw in the first leg.

Racing will play in Group 3 of the Libertadores, along with Boca Juniors, Bolivar and Deportivo Cali.