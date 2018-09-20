Copa Libertadores Review: Zarate leads Boca, River draw

Boca Juniors took a step towards the Copa Libertadores semi-finals, while River Plate secured a good result away from home on Wednesday.

Boca, six-time Libertadores champions, recorded a 2-0 win over Cruzeiro in the first leg of their quarter-final in Buenos Aires.

Former Lazio, Inter and Fiorentina forward Mauro Zarate opened the scoring nine minutes before half-time, finishing a Pablo Perez pass with the outside of his boot.

Cruzeiro were dealt another blow 15 minutes before full-time, Dede sent off after a heavy collision with Boca goalkeeper Esteban Andrada, with the video assistant referee (VAR) needed.

¡El festejo de Mauro! September 20, 2018

The hosts made the most of their numerical advantage with eight minutes remaining, Perez producing a fine strike from the edge of the area.

The result has left Cruzeiro with work to do heading into the second leg on October 4.

In the all-Argentinian tie, Independiente were held to a 0-0 draw at home to River in their first leg.