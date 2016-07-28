Copa Libertadores success 'a dream' for Borja
After firing Atletico Nacional to a second Copa Libertadores title, goalscorer Miguel Borja was overwhelmed by the success.
Atletico Nacional goal hero Miguel Borja has declared the club's Copa Libertadores triumph "a dream".
The Colombian side beat Independiente del Valle of Ecuador 2-1 on aggregate in the final, taking their second continental title thanks to Borja's early second-leg strike.
This goal was the 23-year-old's fifth in just his fourth appearance for Atletico Nacional, having joined last month ahead of the semi-finals against Sao Paulo.
And, after sealing a historic victory for his new club, Borja described what it meant to him.
"This is a dream," he told Fox Sports. "It's a blessing. The glory and honor is of God, it is a dream come true.
"I want to dedicate this to [home town] Tierralta, a humble people, who are in my heart. Wherever I go I will mention my land."
Borja's coach Reinaldo Rueda added that Atletico Nacional's success was deserved after a tough campaign.
"We worked a whole year long, almost thirteen months, and that win today is the result of all that work," he said.
