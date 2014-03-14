Copa Libertadores Wrap: Atletico PR claim key win

Three teams are level on six points in the group after Peru's Universitario failed to pick up their first points of the stage as they suffered a 1-0 defeat.



Paranaense matched The Strongest and Velez Sarsfield with their second win of the group, courtesy of an own goal from Nestor Duarte in the 67th minute.



Duarte failed to deal with a cross in from the right, as the ball deflected off his chest and into the hosts' net in Lima, although Paranaense striker Ederson was looming ominously behind him had he not played at the ball.



Despite two wins from three matches, Atletico Paranaense sit third in the group, due to their inferior goal difference.



Arsenal are clear second in Group 8 after the Argentine club accounted for Penarol 1-0 at home.



Julio Furch put the Avellaneda hosts ahead on four minutes, and the goal would be all they required to seal the points.



Arsenal sit second on seven points behind leaders Santos Laguna, while Uruguay's Penarol are bottom of the group with one point from three matches.



In further bad news for Penarol, Dario Rodriguez was sent off late for the visitors, leaving them with a selection conundrum for their next continental fixture.



O'Higgins coughed up a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at home to Cerro Porteno.



The Chilean hosts were sitting pretty after goals to Alejandro Lopez and Luis Figueroa, but the Paraguayan visitors pulled a goal back on 55 minutes through Rodolfo Gamarra.



Cerro were then aided by a red card handed to O'Higgins' Braulio Leal just after the hour-mark, and the visitors left Chile with a point when Julio Dos Santos struck 12 minutes from time.



O'Higgins remain second in Group 3 on five points, one ahead of third-placed Cerro.



Newell's Old Boys moved second in Group 6, after holding Gremio to a 0-0 draw in Brazil.



The Argentine outfit now sit second on four points, three behind leaders Gremio and goal difference ahead of third side Atletico Nacional.