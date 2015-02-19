Copa Libertadores Wrap: Corinthians win derby

Attacking midfielder Jadson, who has been linked with a move to Chinese Super League club Jiangsu Sainty this week, may have been playing in his final match for Corinthians, but if so, the 31-year-old signed off in spectacular fashion.

Jadson set up his team's opening goal and scored their second as they won the Sao Paulo derby at Arena Corinthians.

In the 12th minute, a flowing move through midfield ended with Jadson chipping the ball over Sao Paulo's defence for Elias to expertly volley past visiting goalkeeper Rogerio Ceni.

Jadson doubled Corinthians' lead in the 68th minute, although Sao Paulo were furious that the goal stood.

The visitors were frustrated the referee did not whistle for a foul when Emerson gained possession on the left wing but appeared to push a Sao Paulo defender to the ground.

Emerson switched the play to Jadson and the ex-Sao Paulo man skipped inside his marker to score against his former club.

The win took Corinthians to the top of Group Two in the Copa Libertadores with Danubio and San Lorenzo set to play on Thursday.

In Group One, Mineiro will return from Chile with a defeat to their name after losing 2-0 to Colo Colo.

Felipe Flores and Esteban Paredes scored either side of half-time for the hosts, who moved ahead of Santa Fe to the top of their group on goal difference.

Boca Juniors also surged into the lead in Group Five, claiming their third straight competitive win with a 2-0 triumph away to Palestino.

Guarani came from two goals down to draw 2-2 at home to Sporting Cristal, while Tigres UANL defeated Juan Aurich 3-0.