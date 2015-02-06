Copa Libertadores Wrap: Duo edge to narrow wins

Pineida struck in the 80th minute at the Estadio General Ruminahui del Valle de Los Chillos in Sangolqui, Ecuador.

Estudiantes, four-time champions, need a win when they host the second leg on February 12.

The Argentines looked set to hold on for a draw away from home until Pineida rifled in the winner.

The 22-year-old cut inside from the left, holding off a marker before firing into the top corner from 25 yards to help Independiente del Valle take a huge step towards the group stages.

Nacional, three-time winners of the tournament, went down 1-0 at Palestino.

Diego Rosende was the hero for the Chilean hosts, netting in the 70th minute in Santiago de Chile.

But a 35th-minute red card to Nacional defender Diego Polenta proved costly for the visitors, who were eventually punished.

Rosende found the bottom corner from just inside the area after a nice touch from Diego Chaves set up the chance.