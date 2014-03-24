Copenhagen dismiss link with Bendtner

Bendtner watched Copenhagen give up a lead at Parken, the club's home ground, to draw 1-1 with Randers and it sparked rumours the 26-year-old could head home to resurrect his career with the reigning Danish champions.

But Copenhagen director Anders Horsholt dismissed that suggestion when asked if Bendtner could be a transfer target for the capital club next season.

"We are not talking about that," Horsholt said.

"He (Bendtner) is in town and is an old Copenhagen boy, who during his childhood days (attended games at Parken). He wanted to see some football, it isn't anything more than that.

"Unfortunately we couldn't give him a win."

Bendtner was pictured alongside Horsholt and Frank Arnesen, the sporting director at Metalist Kharkiv in Ukraine, who used to work for Hamburg, Chelsea and Tottenham.

It is widely expected the Danish forward will leave Arsenal at the end of the 2013/14 campaign having played just nine Premier League matches so far this season.

Bendtner was fined two weeks wages by Arsenal earlier this month after going out drinking in Copenhagen without permission.

On the same night as Arsenal were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League by Bayern Munich, Bendtner was once again in the headlines for all the wrong reasons after verbally abusing a taxi driver in the Danish capital.

Late last year, Bendtner revealed he would be interested in returning to his home-town club at some point in the future.

"I like the idea of finishing at FC Copenhagen and try the Superliga at the end of my career," Bendtner told Danish newspaper Politiken.

Bendtner signed for Arsenal from Kjobenhavns Boldklub in 2004, one of two clubs that merged their professional teams to form FC Copenhagen in 1991.