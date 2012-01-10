Coquelin signs long-term Arsenal deal

The 20-year-old Frenchman, who has played in defence as well as in a holding-midfield role since returning from a loan spell with Ligue 1 side Lorient last season, limped off in Monday's 1-0 win over Leeds United in their FA Cup Third Round match.

"He has a hamstring injury and will be out for a few weeks," manager Arsene Wenger said before news of the contract, which the club announced on their website without giving details of the length of the deal.