Coric claims Bayern, Madrid and Manchester City interest

Dinamo Zagreb youngster Ante Coric has claimed Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Manchester City are all interested in signing him, but he is happy with life at his current club for now.

The 19-year-old appeared to be on his way out of Dinamo after a communication breakdown, but he says that situation has now been resolved.

"I was very close to leaving Dinamo Zagreb," Coric told Vecernji List. "The communication with the club was quite bad.

"I spoke to Manchester City and Bayern Munich representatives, while I also spoke with a Real Madrid scout and there were other clubs interested in signing me as well.

"But everything has changed now and I am happy at Dinamo again. I think I will stay with Dinamo.

"Of course, everyone would like to play for a big club eventually, but I have a contract with Dinamo for four more seasons. I think I will stay put for two more years or so. I am still only 19."