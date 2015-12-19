Costa and Fabregas booed by Chelsea fans

Diego Costa and Cesc Fabregas had their names booed by Chelsea fans ahead of their Premier League meeting with Sunderland.

The pair received a harsh reception from fans at Stamford Bridge when their names were read out by the stadium announcer as the defending Premier League champions begin life without Jose Mourinho, who departed the club on Thursday.

Costa and Fabregas have come under fire for lacklustre displays this term with the west-London club languishing in 16th position, one point clear of the relegation zone.

The Spain striker has scored just three goals in 13 top-flight appearances so far this term, while the midfielder, who topped the Premier League assist chart last season with 18, has laid on just two goals for his team-mates.

Banners of support for Mourinho were also visible in sections of the stadium, while Guus Hiddink watched on from the stands after being appointed until the end of the season earlier on Saturday.

However, the names of Willian and John Terry received a positive reception from the crowd.