Costa can match Messi and Ronaldo says ex-Gremio president

Bayern Munich star Douglas Costa has the ability to match the exploits of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo according the ex-president of his former club Gremio.

Costa scored his fifth goal in 20 appearances since joining Bayern from Shakhtar Donetsk when the Bundesliga champions strolled to a 4-0 Champions League win over Olympiacos on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old Brazil international has also racked up an incredible 14 assists during this time and Duda Kroeff, who ran Gremio when Costa made his professional breakthrough in this homeland, believes the player is destined for greatness.

Kroeff praised the influence of Bayern coach Pep Guardiola on Costa.

"Douglas' way of playing suits the team," he told TZ. "They are both doing each other much good.

"At Bayern the football played is football for him. The influence of Pep is very great, no doubt.

"He will improve even further. He is not a superstar like Messi or Ronaldo but he can get at them."