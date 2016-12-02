Costa discipline issues in the past - Conte

Antonio Conte believes Diego Costa's "bad behaviour" is now a thing of the past after a mature start to the Premier League season for Chelsea.

The Spain international has long had a reputation for having a short fuse and, while he has only received one red card for Chelsea in his career, commentators have often identified his perceived indiscipline as a potential liability.

So far this season Costa has picked up four yellow cards in the Premier League, but generally the 28-year-old has appeared more in control of his temper and Conte has taken notice.

His coach also praised the striker for ignoring criticism about his attitude at the beginning of the season, with Costa already only two goals off his Premier League total of 12 from last term.

"I am pleased for him, for Diego," Conte said in his pre-match media conference ahead of Saturday's clash with Manchester City.

"He is showing a great respect, great passion in the right way during these games. It is fantastic for him, for me, his team-mates and the club.

"Also it is great to talk about Diego in a positive way and not a bad way. At the start of the season, the questions about Diego were about how his passion was not good and that we should try to change his behaviour.

"I think Diego is playing very well and we are happy that this [bad] behaviour is in the past."