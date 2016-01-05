Costa hopes for Brazil reunion with Guardiola

Douglas Costa would welcome the chance to work again under departing Bayern Munich boss Pep Guardiola with the Brazil national team.

Guardiola brought Costa to the Allianz Arena in July but the pair are set to work together in Bavaria for just a season due to the Catalan's impending exit from the Bundesliga champions.

The former Barcelona boss confirmed last month he will leave at the end of his contract in June - amid speculation he is a target for Premier League trio Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United.

Brazil international Costa has previously described Guardiola as a "phenomenon" and revealed he rejected a move to Chelsea in the close-season due to the Spaniard's reputation.

"It's true. I came to Bayern for Pep," the former Shakhtar Donetsk winger told Sport Bild.

"[Guardiola as Brazil coach] would be great. Pep Guardiola is very respected in Brazil as people love his offensive style of football. I think it would be great if I could play with him in the Selecao someday.

"Previously with Brazil there was quick criticism because of a single misplaced pass but today, as a Bayern player, the fans and pundits have more patience with me."

Brazil full-back Dani Alves has previously claimed that Guardiola had shown an interest in leading the national side at the 2014 World Cup.