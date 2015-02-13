Costa: I get kicked, but I stay strong and noble

The Spain international was punished by the Football Association following the League Cup triumph at Stamford Bridge, a decision that left Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho somewhat unhappy.

And Costa was not best pleased himself, with the 26-year-old speaking out to defend his style of play, while suggesting he is the one on the wrong end of some aggressive play.

"If you check my records, you will find out that I've never caused a bad injury to any player," he told Sport. "The bottom line is that sometimes the little things I do on the pitch provoke exaggerated reactions.

"But if you rewind a bit and go through what they did to me, you may have another point of view.

"I consider myself a player who fights and gives everything on the pitch. Those who know me and appreciate those values understand what I say.

"I am getting used to getting kicked more than before. Premier League defenders are really strong and physical.

"In England, the referees don't call many fouls, as opposed to Spanish football. Consequently, you must be really strong all through the 90 minutes.

"Some of the kicks I suffer in England would be punished with a red card in Spain. My challenges on the ball are strong but noble at the same time."

Costa's side face Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday in the UEFA Champions League, a competition he reached the final of with Atletico Madrid last season.