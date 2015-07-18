Costa impresses as Bayern defeat Valencia

Bayern Munich brushed aside Valencia 4-1 in Saturday's pre-season friendly in China, as Douglas Costa made a promising start to life at his new club.

Costa joined Bayern from Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this month, and put in an impressive showing alongside his new team-mates in this comfortable victory in Beijing.

The Brazilian set up Bayern's third goal for Thiago Alcantara, after Thomas Muller had netted a first-half brace for the Bundesliga champions.

Those two Muller strikes came either side of Rodrigo's headed equaliser for Valencia, before Robert Lewandowski added a classy fourth with 20 minutes remaining.

It was an assured display from Bayern, who will also face Inter and Guangzhou Evergrande on this trip to China before their competitive action resumes in the German Super Cup against Wolfsburg on August 1.

Muller's first goal arrived in fine style in the 16th minute, as Philipp Lahm got in down the right and cut the ball back for the forward, who smashed home first time from just inside the area.

Costa then teed up Thiago, but his flick struck the post and Valencia took advantage of that let-off to level in the 27th minute.

Rodrigo de Paul was the creator, drifting in a cross from the left which found Rodrigo unmarked six yards out to head into the bottom right corner.

It seemed as though the two sides would head into the break level but in first-half stoppage time, Lahm's incisive pass picked out Muller in space, and he took a touch before placing a calm finish into the net.

And Bayern further extended their advantage nine minutes into the second period.

Once again Costa and Thiago linked up to good effect, and this time the latter made no mistake after getting on the end of the debutant's low ball across the six-yard line.

Lewandowski rounded off the scoring 15 minutes later and it was all his own making as the Poland striker cut back on his right foot from the left byline a curled a sublime finish into the far corner.