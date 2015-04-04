Costa injury gamble backfires for Chelsea

Costa, who has been troubled with hamstring problems throughout his time at Stamford Bridge, was initially left on the bench by Jose Mourinho for the visit of Stoke.

However, affter Charlie Adam's sensational 65-minute strike cancelled out Eden Hazard's penalty, Mourinho introduced Costa for the second half, only for the Spain international to limp out of the action soon after.

Prior to the match, Mourinho had said: "Two days of training is not enough for him [Costa] to feel ready to play.

"He's on the bench in case we need to gamble. If we have to do it, we will do it."