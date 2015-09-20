'Costa must be charged and banned' - Poll

Former Premier League referee Graham Poll has called for Chelsea striker Diego Costa to be banned for slapping Laurent Koscielny in his side's win over Arsenal.

Costa was involved in a tussle with Koscielny, making contact with the defender's face twice – including with a swinging arm.

That led to the 26-year-old's confrontation with Gabriel, who saw red late in the first half for an alleged stamp on Costa in Chelsea's 2-0 win.

Writing in the Daily Mail, Poll said the Football Association needed to take action against Costa.

"Diego Costa must be charged and banned by the Football Association for slapping Laurent Koscielny in the incident which preceded Costa's prolonged clash with Gabriel Paulista which resulted in the Arsenal player being sent off," Poll wrote.

"The dismissal was a silly one for Arsenal's Brazilian who was wound up by Chelsea's centre forward and Mike Dean had to show the red card when he saw Gabriel's petulant kick at Costa.

"Dean will be disappointed that he missed the main incident between Costa and Koscielny - given the disciplinary action he took it is safe to assume that it occurred away from his view.

"Costa appeared to catch Koscielny in the face and not content with that he then clearly slapped the Arsenal man when confronted by him."