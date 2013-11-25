Costa Rica Wrap: Form side Alajuelense thump Perez

While the other three clubs that will compete in the Invierno semi-finals of the Costa Rican Primera Division drew in the final round, Alajuelense warmed up with an impressive victory on the road.

Alajuelense will take on Deportivo Saprissa over two legs for a spot in the Invierno final and should have plenty of confidence after registering their fifth straight victory in the league.

Maurim Vieira de Souza kick-started Alajuelense's big win with a goal in the 10th minute but the visitors had to wait until the final half hour to complete their rout of Perez Zeledon.

Juan Gabriel Guzman notched a brace in the space of five minutes after the hour mark, while Camilo Aguirre capped off the victory in the 88th minute.

The win saw Alajuelense finish on 47 points, two adrift of leaders Herediano, who came from behind to draw 2-2 away to Carmelita, while Saprissa (42 points) were held to a 1-1 stalemate by fourth-placed Cartagines.

Herediano will face Cartagines over two legs for the other spot in the Invierno final.

In other final round results, Belen Siglo XXI finished with a 1-0 win away to Uruguay but remained bottom of the table, Santos de Guapiles defeated UCR 3-1 and Puntarenas won 1-0 over Limon.