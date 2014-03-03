Costa Rica Wrap: Saprissa close in on Herediano

Herediano suffered a shock loss to Carmelita on Sunday and Saprissa took advantage, moving to within a point of the Primera Division leaders.

Three goals in the second half saw Saprissa cruise past Cartagines in San Jose, extending the visitors' winless run to seven games.

Carlos Saucedo got Saprissa on their way in the 52nd minute and it was 2-0 just two minutes later when David Ramirez struck.

Saprissa had not lost in nine games before Sunday and Diego Estrada ensured it would be 10 matches undefeated when he scored with 11 minutes remaining.

The win took Saprissa to 22 points in second position in the Primera Division standings, leapfrogging Alajuelense (21 points), who had to come from behind twice to claim a 2-2 draw at Perez Zeledon.

In Alajuela, Carmelita rose to fifth position with 15 points after stunning Herediano 2-0.

Victor Chavarria put the home side ahead in the 38th minute, while Carlos Clark's 67th-minute penalty clinched victory for Carmelita and left Herediano on 23 points for the season.

UCR (16 points) moved up to fourth with a 2-1 win over Santos de Guapiles, while Limon (15) dropped to sixth after a scoreless draw with Puntarenas and Uruguay registered their third straight victory, trumping Belen Siglo XXI 3-0.