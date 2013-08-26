Costa Rica Wrap: Saprissa unbeaten
David Ramirez's brace fired Deportivo Saprissa to a 2-1 win at Limon in the Costa Rican Primera Division.
With the game looking like ending goalless, Ramirez took control of the contest for Saprissa with strikes in the 76th and 83rd minutes.
There was enough time for a Limon consolation goal from the penalty spot through Bill Gonzalez, but they could not level and Saprissa are three points clear on top of the table.
Elsewhere, Herediano streaked to a commanding lead before being made to sweat by Santos de Guapiles in their 3-2 triumph.
Victor Nunez scored a first-half double for Herediano, either side of teammate Whylon Francis' goal, before Cristian Lagos secured a lifeline for Guapiles moments before half-time.
Guapiles scored in the first minute of the second-half through Mario Viquez but couldn't find an equaliser.
In other results, Uruguay drew 1-1 with Cartagines, Puntarenas overcame Alajuelense 2-1 and Carmelita won 2-0 against Perez Zeledon.
The match between UCR and Belen Siglo XXI was postponed.
