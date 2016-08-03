Costa 'very happy' at Chelsea - Conte

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte insists striker Diego Costa is "very happy" to stay at the club despite being linked with a move.

The 27-year-old was reportedly set to return to former club Atletico Madrid, where he starred before his Premier League move.

However, Conte believes the striker, who is available to take on AC Milan at the International Champions Cup on Wednesday, will stay.

"He has recovered. Now he is available for tomorrow's game. I am very happy I can count on him," he told a news conference on Tuesday.

"Diego Costa is Chelsea's player and for me this is the most important thing in this moment.

"Diego Costa is a Chelsea player and very happy to stay with us."

Conte also expects midfielder N'Golo Kante to feature at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minnesota.

As for further transfers, the Italian refused to rule anything out ahead of their Premier League opener against West Ham on August 15.

"The West Ham game is not too far - two weeks. In the future something can happen [in] the transfer market - in and out," Conte said.

"I am pleased now to work with these players. There is a good attitude. I am working very well with these players."