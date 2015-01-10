Courbis: Marseille win can inspire Montpellier

Goals either side of half-time from Kevin Berigaud and Paul Lasne were enough for Montpellier to claim the three points over the league leaders, who could not find an equaliser despite Billel Omrani's 68th-minute strike giving Marseille late momentum.



The result sees Montpellier move to eighth in the table and ensures they come out of the winter break on a positive note, something Courbis is delighted with after they lost 3-0 to Paris Saint Germain in their final league game of 2014.



"It was a good performance at a time when we have been having a difficult run of fixtures, because we finished the year against Paris [Saint-Germain] and then started this one against Marseille," Courbis said.



"These matches have allowed us to verify the progress we have made in recent weeks. Along with the staff, I am proud of our players."



Montpellier will now turn their attention to a clash with lowly Metz next weekend, a game they are expected to win.



With seven points seperating the 2012 Ligue 1 champions and the European places, Courbis hopes his players can build on Friday's win and continue their climb up the table.



"We still have 18 matches left in which to build on the good performance this evening."